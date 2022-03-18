SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature looks to fall into the middle 20s with a mostly clear sky.

Lots of sunshine is dialed up for our Saturday as the high rises to 66°. A light breeze is anticipated out of the WNW gusting to 25 MPH. Sunday appears to be spectacular with mostly sunny skies along with what will likely be our warmest temperature of 2022 so far with an afternoon high of 74°.

More clouds build in on Monday with rain showers starting up during the late afternoon. It’ll remain mild on Monday with a high in the upper 60s. We cool things down as rain continues on Tuesday and there’s even a chance of some snow late Tuesday into Wednesday morning as the system starts to exit. A sizable cooldown happens with highs in the 40s during the middle of next week and lows in the 20s & 30s. Rain amounts are expected to be substantial with over an inch of accumulation favored in much of Siouxland.

It’ll become warm again as we approach next weekend with a jump back into the 60s and 70s.

