SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’ve had a cloudy, but comfortable St. Patrick’s Day and it looks like the cloud cover will cling on into Friday morning with the low dropping near the freezing mark. The wind will blow through out of the north at 10 to 20 MPH making it feel a touch chillier.

Sunshine looks to return Friday afternoon with a fairly seasonal high temperature in the middle 50s. North winds will continue to cut through at 10 to 20 MPH tomorrow.

The weekend should be fantastic with bright sunny skies and above average temperatures. Saturday the high will be in the middle to upper 60s. Sunday we should pass 70° with mostly sunny skies plus breezy conditions.

Monday will be pretty warm too in the upper 60s, but toward the evening hours rain is expected to fill in the radar. Rain should fall at a heavy rate moving from Monday night into Tuesday morning. New forecast models are coming in a little colder and snow accumulations also appear to be a possibility now for Tuesday as the system exits. Precipitation amounts should be sizable with over an inch of rain favored for much of the KCAU 9 coverage area.

Typical mid/late March weather is expected for the second half of next week with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

