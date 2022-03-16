SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 36°. The wind is expected to be pretty calm between 5 and 15 MPH as it blows in from the north.

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up tomorrow and we can look for cloudy skies and cooler, but still comfortable conditions with a high of 56°. The wind will strengthen a notch as it comes through between 10 and 20 MPH out of the north. A couple of stray sprinkles are expected and there may even be light rain accumulations for the southern fringe of our KCAU 9 Coverage Area approaching Omaha, but the bulk of that system will slip by Siouxland to the southeast.

Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonal with the high temperature back in the middle 50s. It gets warmer this weekend with more sunshine – near 70° on Saturday and in the lower to middle 70s on Sunday in what should be a gorgeous weekend out there.

Monday will still be rather mild in the upper 60s, but more clouds will work in. Monday evening through Tuesday, we have a good opportunity at rain happening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s and 50s beyond that disturbance.

