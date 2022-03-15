SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop into the middle 30s with mostly clear skies and a southerly flow between 10 and 15 MPH.

Wednesday should be gorgeous with increasing cloud cover plus temperatures on the rise as it looks like Sioux City will climb up to about 70°. It won’t be too breezy with the wind switching from south to north and holding between 10 and 20 MPH.

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on Thursday and it’ll be slightly cooler for the holiday with cloudy skies, a couple of sprinkles, and a high of 57°. More sunshine is expected on Friday with the high temperature expected to return to 57°.

Saturday is going to be really nice as we soak in the sunshine and rise into the middle 60s. Sunday is looking even better as we pass the 70° mark and hang onto the sunshine.

A system carrying through a substantial amount of rain is favored to happen next Monday and Tuesday with highs descending into more seasonal territory. Look for 50s next week.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.