SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall into the middle 20s under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with a high in the middle 60s. Wednesday anticipate increasing afternoon clouds, but it’ll stay exceptionally warm as we’re likely to hit the 70° mark.

For St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, a system will largely miss Siouxland to the southeast, but forecast models are showing a few sprinkles and very light rain showers being trimmed off of that and coming up our way. It’s a question mark if any of that rain is going to actually be able to reach the ground with as dry as the air is, but we’ll hang onto a tiny precipitation chance for Thursday. It’ll also be cooler with a high in the middle to upper 50s.

As we turn our attention to the weekend, it’s looking like some terrific springtime weather is dialed up for the region. Expect a high near 60° Friday, in the upper 60s on Saturday, and then surpassing 70° Sunday under bright sunshine.

Another rain system shows up in the forecast next Monday & Tuesday and there’s a greater chance that will bring about precipitation locally as we also cool things back down into the 50s for highs.

