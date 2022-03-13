SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hopefully you remembered to turn your clocks forward 1 hour! Today is the start of Daylight Saving Time.

It should be a warmer one with the high rising into the middle 60s on this Sunday afternoon. The wind will be calmer than what we experienced on Friday and Saturday as it blows in from the SSE at 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday the temperature will slip a notch into the lower 50s with the presence of a few more clouds. Beyond that brief cool down though, highs should stick in the 60s throughout next week – about 15° above seasonal averages for the middle of March!

Precipitation chances remain very low across the 9 on 9 Forecast, but a few rain showers might scrape through the region on St. Patrick’s Day next Thursday on the leading edge of slightly cooler air entering next weekend.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.