SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After we shake off a bitterly cold start with lows dropping below 0° in some Siouxland communities, we can expect a pretty pleasant day. Morning sunshine will be followed by more afternoon cloud cover with a high in the middle 40s. The wind is expected to strengthen from the south as gusts approach 30 MPH in the afternoon. Sunday should be a calmer and warmer day with the high rising into the middle 60s. Overall, we can expect a great weekend!

Another note – make sure to turn your clocks forward 1 hour before you go to sleep on Saturday as we’ll begin Daylight Saving Time on Sunday morning. This is also a good opportunity to check the batteries in your smoke alarms.

Monday the temperature will slip a notch into the lower 50s with the presence of a few more clouds. Beyond that brief cool down though, highs should stick in the 60s throughout next week – about 15° above seasonal averages for the middle of March!

Precipitation chances remain very low across the 9 on 9 Forecast, but a few rain showers might scrape through the region on St. Patrick’s Day next Thursday on the leading edge of slightly cooler air entering next weekend.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.