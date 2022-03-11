SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be clear and cold with the temperature falling just under 0°. At least the wind will be calmer as it turns from northwest to south and blows through at about 5 MPH after midnight.

Saturday will bring morning sunshine followed by more afternoon cloud cover with a high in the middle 40s. The wind is expected to strengthen from the south as gusts approach 30 MPH in the afternoon. Sunday should be a calmer and warmer day with the high rising into the middle 60s. Overall, we can expect a great weekend!

Monday the temperature will slip a notch into the lower 50s with the presence of a few more clouds. Beyond that brief cool down though, highs should stick in the 60s throughout next week – about 15° above seasonal averages for the middle of March! Precipitation chances remain very low, but a few rain showers might scrape through the region on St. Patrick’s Day next Thursday bringing about slightly cooler air for next weekend.

