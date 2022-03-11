SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Temperatures will remain cold for most of the day as we struggle to get out of the 10’s and into the 20’s. We remain cold, despite the sunshine, thanks to the stronger northwestern airflow that will be present above 10 mph with possible gusts up to 35 mph. Clear skies lasting through the day and into the evening as well.

With clearer skies and calmer winds overnight temperatures will take a dive into the low 1’s for a cold start to the morning tomorrow. But that’s the last of some of the colder weather we get back to seasonal tomorrow with sunshine persisting.

we’ll be back above seasonal temperatures in no time.