SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop down to about 10° with skies staying mostly clear. The wind will turn southwest and blow between 5 and 15 MPH.

A sunny, windy, and brisk Friday is lined up for the region. Sioux City will top out at 24° as an intense wind blows through with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH from the northwest. Tomorrow night will be exceptionally cold with the low dropping off to 0°.

The weekend looks really good though as we thaw things out Saturday with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 44°. Sunday is looking even better with mostly sunny skies as the temperature passes 60°.

Monday will bring us a minor shift downward in temperatures with more clouds overhead plus a high in the lower to middle 50s. The rest of the week is shaping up to be nice & warm for the middle of March with 50s and 60s strung together. The only precipitation chance showing up in the extended forecast occurs on Thursday when scattered rain showers are possible.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.