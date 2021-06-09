June 9th PM: Another Hot One Before T-Storms Friday

Tonight we’ll keep clear skies with warm & muggy weather as the temperature falls to 69°.

Thursday will be among the hottest days we’ve seen in 2021 so far with a high of 94° plus ample humidity. The Heat Index will rise near 100°. Please do your best to stay cool – if you have plans to be outdoors for an extended period of time, drink plenty of fluids and seek the shade. Keep your pets in mind also! A Heat Advisory is out for Holt and Boyd counties in northeast Nebraska for Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, we’ll have the arrival of a cold front with thunderstorms likely. The best time frame for thunderstorms in Siouxland lines up between 4 AM and 9 AM. Some may be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat.

It’ll become slightly cooler for Friday and Saturday as temperatures dip into the 80s. We’ll be right back in the 90s for most of next week with sunny skies and dry weather taking hold once again.