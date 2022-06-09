SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Scattered rain showers will be with us overnight with a low of 56°. Precipitation totals are expected to range between 0.25″ and 0.50″ around our local map. The wind will blow from the east at 5 to 15 MPH.

An isolated shower may cling on into Friday morning. Afternoon clearing is expected on a pretty seasonal day with a high of 78°. The wind will flip from north to south at 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday evening there’s a chance of a few thunderstorms happening.

It’ll become hot & humid – especially going into Monday with a high of 94° and dewpoints up around 70°. We’ll keep high temperatures in the 80s and 90s going through next week with minimal rain chances.

