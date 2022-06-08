SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 51° under increasing cloud cover with a light NW wind of about 5 MPH.

After a period of morning sun, it’ll become mostly cloudy on Thursday with the expectation of afternoon showers. A few rumbles of thunder may occur, but severe weather chances are low. The high will be 74°. Expect an east wind of 5 to 10 MPH.

Rain may extend into Friday morning with precipitation totals likely to register between a quarter and half an inch. The high will be 77°.

It starts to get hotter this weekend with temperatures reaching into the middle and upper 80s. Sunday night there’s a chance of thunderstorms happening, but otherwise the weekend appears to be dry and pretty standard for the middle of June.

We’ll keep the heat much of next week with temperatures holding in the 80s and 90s.

