SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop to 56° with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A light variable wind will pass through at approximately 5 MPH.

A mostly sunny and terrific Wednesday is on tap for the region. The high is expected to reach 75°. It’ll be less humid as the wind turns NNW with a light 10-20 MPH breeze.

Should be a sunny start to Thursday, but rain and thunderstorms will work into Siouxland during the afternoon. A few showers bleed over into Friday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Partly cloudy skies favored for Saturday with a forecast high of 80°. Mostly sunny and hotter Sunday up to 85°.

Monday we may reach into the 90s before a cold front delivers a chance of thunderstorms. Seasonal summertime heat to round out the 9 on 9 Forecast with highs in the middle 80s projected next week.

