SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 55° under a mostly cloudy sky.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday – primarily PM – and it’ll be a touch warmer at 75°. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms happening with an isolated thunderstorm or two being able to produce 1 inch hail and 60 MPH wind gusts.

Wednesday should be pretty nice with a high of 76° along with mostly sunny skies. A light NNW breeze is expected with gusts of 20-30 MPH.

Rain comes back on Thursday afternoon and lingers over into Friday with temperatures staying somewhat cool. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

More warmth on the way for this weekend and beyond as rain chances fall apart. Temperatures should rise into the 80s starting Saturday and it’ll get hot next week near 90°.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click right here.