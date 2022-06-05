SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms slide through Siouxland with a low of 58°. The wind should stay light & variable at about 10 MPH or less.

Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and maybe an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Chances are low and coverage should be spotty at best. A high of 73°.

Tuesday’s going to be another wet one as a more organized area of showers and thunderstorms cuts through. The high will stay put at 73°.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny and a tad warmer at 76°. However, rain will be with us probably beginning Thursday afternoon and carrying on into Friday. Cooler temperatures in the lower to middle 70s are expected.

Expect hotter weather to move in with signs pointing to highs in the 80s and 90s beyond next weekend.

