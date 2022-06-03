SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will sink to 56°. The wind will turn SE at 5 to 10 MPH.

A somewhat soggy Saturday & Sunday with rounds of rain and rumbles of thunder. A couple thunderstorms on Saturday may briefly drop large hail or produce gusty winds, but the overall chance is limited.

Rain amounts through the weekend look to range between a 0.50″ and 1.00″. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

A high of 70° anticipated on Monday – relatively cool – with some breaks in the clouds and likely drier conditions. One more series of showers and thunderstorms on the way for next Tuesday. Warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s should follow that disturbance as we get into next weekend.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.