June 30th PM: Warm & Sunny Start to July

Tonight expect mostly clear skies and calm conditions with a low of 61°.

July looks to get off to a warm start in Siouxland with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The upcoming Saturday in the Park Music Festival in Sioux City should have great weather! Just make sure to stay hydrated and put on some sunscreen before you head down to Grandview Park.

The 4th of July on Sunday will bring hotter temperatures as we climb up to 91°. On Monday, look for increasing clouds with a high of 92°.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms returning next Tuesday and Wednesday as we cool back down just a little.