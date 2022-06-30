SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After dealing with some high heat in Siouxland – including our first 100° day in about 4 years on Wednesday – it looks like we’ll be able to reel back in some more seasonal conditions in time for the weekend.

Tonight there’s a chance of a couple pop-up thunderstorms with a low temperature of 64°. Skies will be partly cloudy with a light northerly wind of 5 to 10 MPH.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun & clouds along with a high of 87°. The wind will push out of the northeast at 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday in the Park still looks to be in decent shape with a high of 84° and a mix of sun & clouds. An isolated shower chance has entered the forecast, but nothing substantial is anticipated regarding precipitation.

An unsettled pattern takes hold for the start of next week with highs holding in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There’s thunderstorm chances dialed up on Sunday, Monday (the 4th of July), and Tuesday. Sunday presents the best opportunity at rain. Hopefully a few of these rain chances will pan out as we’re now in desperate need of rainfall. The new Drought Monitor displays Extreme Drought for Sioux City and surrounding communities.

We’ll experience typical summertime heat next week with highs mainly in the 90s.

