June 30: Seasonal summer time heat welcomes nice 4th of July weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect seasonal summertime heat leading to a nice 4th of July weekend with a slim chance for showers next week.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area.

Winds are coming from the north, northeast up to 5 mph with most of the area seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly clear through the overnight hours. We may see partly cloudy skies mixed in throughout the day ahead.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a relatively seasonal afternoon with temperatures rising to a high of 86.

