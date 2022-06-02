SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will dip to 49° with increasing clouds plus a calm north wind of just 5 MPH.

Mostly cloudy skies expected for Friday with a few spotty showers scraping through – maybe even a rumble of thunder. A high of 77° is projected. The wind turns east and stays under control at 5 to 10 MPH.

More rounds of rain are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Monday it appears that we’ll get a break in the precipitation and a few peeks of sunshine, but it’ll remain quite cool with a high of just 69°.

Another rain chance is set up for next Tuesday. Warmer weather will follow with highs in the middle to upper 70s going through the extended forecast.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.