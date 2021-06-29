June 29th: Quiet Sunny Pattern Establishes in Siouxland

Tonight look for mostly clear skies with a comfortable low of 61°.

A blocking pattern will deflect away showers and thunderstorms from Siouxland for quite a long time as we soak in the sunshine and experience slightly-above-average high temperatures. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 87°. Thursday should be sunny and a bit hotter as we get up to 89°.

Saturday in the Park is a 2 day event this year and it looks like the weather is going to cooperate! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with plentiful sunshine Friday & Saturday.

Next week, we’ll step into the 90s Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, there’s a small chance of thunderstorms as we start to cool back down.