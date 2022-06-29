SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City matched the Daily Record High Temperature for June 29th on Wednesday afternoon reaching 100°. That ties the Record set back in 1911 and 1970. It’s also officially the hottest temperature reading that Sioux City has seen since May 27, 2018 when the high hit 102°.

Tonight the low will fall to 73° with a partly cloudy sky. There won’t be a great deal of relief from the hot temperatures. The wind will stream in from the south gusting to 30 MPH keeping things mild.

Tomorrow will be a hair cooler due to the presence of some more cloud cover, but it’ll also be more humid. We’ll still reach up to 94° in Sioux City. There’s a chance of stray showers and thunderstorms occurring as a cold front slowly carves through the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. There’s a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm happening – one or two storms may be a little stronger than average with hail & gusty winds. Southerly winds shift north at 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday and Saturday will bring about some more comfortable summertime heat with highs projected in the middle to upper 80s with a mixture of sun & clouds each day.

Sunday evening lasting through the 4th of July on Monday, there’s a chance of more scattered thunderstorms slipping through Siouxland. Temperatures will stay quite hot in the lower to middle 90s traveling through the extended forecast.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.