June 29 AM: Dry, sunny conditions return ahead of 4th of July weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will be able to enjoy some much quieter, drier, and sunnier weather this week leading into the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Temperatures this morning are ranging in the 60s across the area.

Winds are very light up to 5 mph with most of the area seeing calm conditions.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that there were some scattered showers and thunderstorms across Siouxland last night. Those all cleared out of the area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. this morning, leaving behind clearing skies and sunshine for the day.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that Siouxland is looking at morning fog but mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures with a high of 85 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see what this weekend’s weather is looking like.