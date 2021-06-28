June 28th: Storm Chances Dry Up with Seasonal Heat & Sunshine Taking Over

Tonight we’ll have isolated showers and thunderstorms happen with a low of 62°.

Tuesday look for mostly cloudy skies as we lift to a high of 84°.

More sunshine returns to the picture on Wednesday afternoon with seasonal, typical summertime weather. Highs should hang in the mid 80s as we transition into the month of July.

Saturday in the Park is coming up this weekend and it’ll be on two days this time – Friday and Saturday. It looks like both days should be pretty pleasant with bright sunshine plus highs in the mid 80s!

The temperature will heat up a bit higher next week as we go back into the 90s Monday and Tuesday. Next Tuesday there’s a slim chance of thunderstorms happening, but precipitation chances are going to be hard to come by for a while.