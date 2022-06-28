SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect clear skies and a low of 61°. The wind will be light & variable under 10 MPH.

A sunny and windy Wednesday on the way tomorrow with a high of 95°. Winds will gust above 40 MPH out of the south feeding in more heat & humidity.

Thursday look for increasing clouds along with a late day chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain will likely be light & widely scattered. Given the level of energy available, it’s not out of the question that an isolated severe thunderstorm sparks up. The high will be 95° again.

A little cooler for Friday and Saturday in the Park with temperatures expected to hold in the middle to upper 80s along with a generous dose of sunshine.

On the 4th of July happening Monday, we’ll watch the temperature travel up to 90° and there’s another thunderstorm chance. Highs will slip back into the 80s after that system passes.

