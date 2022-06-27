SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 60° with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. A wind of 5 to 10 MPH from the SSW is anticipated.

A mostly sunny and warm summer day tomorrow as we rise up to 92°. The wind from the SSW will turn north at 10 to 20 MPH.

A sunny and breezy Wednesday as we get to 96°. The wind will gust over 40 MPH from the south working in more warmth. We plateau at 96° again on Thursday despite more clouds distributed through our Siouxland skies and by the evening, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

We cool off just in time for the weekend and Saturday in the Park when the high will be 87°…pretty pleasant for an outdoor concert!

More rain chances pop up in the extended forecast next Monday and Tuesday as we start to bring back in some slightly cooler air.

