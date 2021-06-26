June 26th: Periods of Rain & Relatively Cool Summertime Conditions

On Friday, much of Siouxland received a healthy amount of rain during what has been a very dry stretch of weather.

If you’re hoping for more precipitation…you’re in luck! We’ll have a continuation of rain chances through today and tomorrow. It looks like the showers and clouds will diminish to an extent on Sunday. Weekend rainfall totals should range between approximately a half inch and an inch, so a decent soaking on top of what has already fallen.

Highs are expected to be pretty pleasant in the upper 70s and lower 80s so when it isn’t raining, it should be pretty nice to get outdoors!

Next week, we’ll have some more sunshine work into the region along with seasonal temperatures as we transition from June into July. High temperatures will stick in the mid 80s for much of the coming week as we turn our attention to Saturday in the Park coming up next Friday & Saturday.

Enjoy the weekend!