SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be comfortable and relatively cool with a low of 51°. Winds will be light at under 10 MPH shifting from north to south.

A warming trend will be with us this week along with plentiful sunshine. Monday brings a high of 86°. Up to 91° Tuesday. Wednesday will be breezy and mostly sunny as we rise to 96°. Thursday brings the peak of the heat as we hit a high near 100° – finally on Thursday night a cold front comes our way and brings about a chance of thunderstorm activity.

We’ll cool things down a notch just in time for the weekend. Saturday in the Park should be pretty pleasant with mostly sunny weather along with a high in the middle to upper 80s.

Another small storm chance is dialed up for next Monday, but nothing major is anticipated regarding precipitation in the short-term forecast.

