June 25th PM: Scattered Storms & Cooler Conditions for the Weekend

Tonight we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms work through the region with a low of 64°. The rain will be heavy at times, but the risk of severe weather locally is minor.

On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll have a continuation of rain chances. It looks like the showers and clouds will diminish to an extent on Sunday. Highs should be pretty pleasant in the upper 70s and lower 80s so when it isn’t raining, it should be nice to get outside! It’ll be good to see

Next week, we’ll have some more sunshine work into the region along with seasonal temperatures as we transition from June into July. High temperatures will stick in the mid 80s for much of the coming week as we turn our attention to Saturday in the Park coming up next Friday & Saturday.

Enjoy the weekend!