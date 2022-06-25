SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An isolated shower or thunderstorm may carryover into this morning, but by the afternoon we’ll have clearing skies and a beautiful summertime high of 83°. It’ll be breezy from the NW gusting to 35 MPH. Enjoy!

A sunny and quiet streak of weather will be with us for the start of next week. Sunday the high will only be in the middle to upper 70s.

Middle 80s are dialed up for Monday and it gets hotter from there. We return to the 90s Tuesday and stay there on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday evening brings our next chance of rain to the forecast.

It should become cooler following that disturbance with highs in the middle to upper 80s on Friday and lasting into next weekend for Saturday in the Park.

