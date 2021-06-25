June 25 AM: Showers, thunderstorms continue, relatively seasonal week next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect showers and thunderstorms to continue heading into the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s but a relatively seasonal week in the works for next week.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the 60s across the area. Siouxland may see a few areas dip into the upper 50s through the early morning hours before rising into the 80s by this afternoon.

Winds are mostly coming from the north, northeast up to 10 mph. Winds will continue to stay light across the area throughout the day.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that Siouxland saw mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight but rather quiet conditions with no rain through the overnight hours.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that Siouxlanders can expect scattered afternoon to overnight showers and thunderstorms as temperatures rise to a high of 83 by this afternoon.

For more details regarding the wet end to this week and relatively seasonal week next week be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland with Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr on KCAU 9 News between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.