SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s a chance of scattered strong thunderstorms with 1-2 inch hail and 50-70 MPH wind gusts a possibility between approximately 9 PM and 3 AM. The low will drop to 68°. The wind is expected to push in from the SSE at 5 to 15 MPH.

An isolated storm may carryover into Saturday morning, but through the afternoon we’ll have clearing skies and a really comfortable summertime high of 83°. It’ll be breezy from the NW gusting to 35 MPH.

A sunny and quiet streak of weather will be with us for the start of next week. Sunday the high will be in the middle to upper 70s. Middle 80s are dialed up for Monday. We return to the 90s Tuesday and stay there on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday evening is when we have our next chance of rain in the forecast.

It should become cooler following that disturbance with highs in the middle to upper 80s on Friday and lasting into next weekend for Saturday in the Park.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.