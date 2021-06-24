June 24th: More Rain Chances with a Weekend Cooldown

Tonight there’ll be scattered showers and possibly some rumbles of thunder, but the risk of severe weather locally is low as the axis for strong storms appears to have shifted south of us toward the Iowa/Missouri border. It should certainly be quieter than last night when powerful wind gusts between 60 and 90 MPH tore through northeast Nebraska causing widespread tree damage and power outages. The low temperature will slip to 66° in Sioux City.

There’s the potential for thunderstorms to spark up again on Friday afternoon with pockets of heavy rain and perhaps some hail and strong wind gusts once again. The National Weather Service has included much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area in a Marginal Risk of severe storms – meaning there’s an isolated threat of low-end severe weather occurring. It’ll be a warm and humid day with the high getting to 83°.

Slight rain chances carry forward into the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and comfortable highs in the upper 70s.

Seasonal highs in the low to mid 80s take back over for the start of the next work week as the sunshine makes a comeback. It looks as though we’ll heat things up with highs climbing into the upper 80s approaching Saturday in the Park next weekend.