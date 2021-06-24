June 24 AM: Unsettled weather continues ahead of weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There have been a few rounds of severe weather this week in Siouxland, and this unsettled weather pattern is looking to continue ahead of this weekend before conditions become quiet and comfortable next week.

Temperatures around Siouxland this morning are warm in the 70s.

Winds are coming from the east, southeast with a small disturbance just outside of Eastern Siouxland. Winds are ranging from 5 mph up to 35 mph across the area. Winds will be stronger near that disturbance (in eastern Siouxland) and lighter in northwestern Siouxland.

Southern Siouxland is sitting under a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 a.m. this morning. Storms are gradually clearing out of southeastern Siouxland and we shouldn’t see that watch be extended past 5 a.m.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a small bow echo move through southern Siouxland and the Omaha area overnight with some severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning through the overnight hours. The good news is, the only active watch or warning we have is the severe thunderstorm watch that remain in effect until 5 a.m.

We do have another chance at strong to severe storms in the area this evening and overnight into tomorrow morning with a level 1 and level 2 risk, or a marginal and slight risk.

Forecast highs for the day will range in the mid 80s across the area.

Be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see when we could see more possible strong to severe storms later today and tonight.