SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there may be an isolated thunderstorm or two in far southern parts of the KCAU 9 coverage area near Missouri Valley, IA and the Omaha metro. Things are expected to generally stay quiet though under a mostly clear sky with a low of 69°. Wind of 10-15 MPH from the SSE.

Partly cloudy for Friday with an afternoon high of 89°. It’ll become breezy from the SSE with gusts to 30 MPH. Between 9 PM Friday and 3 AM Saturday, a cold front will cut through and deliver a chance of a few severe thunderstorms. We have a Slight Risk locally from the National Weather Service. Hail of 1-2 inches in diameter along with heavy downpours look to be the biggest potential issues with developing thunderstorms during that time window. Wind gusts of 50-70 MPH also a possibility.

It’ll be really nice through the weekend. Saturday anticipate gradually clearing skies and a high of 85°. Sunday brings sunshine and a high of 79°.

It slowly heats up next week with a lot of sunshine. Highs will return to the 90s next Wednesday and Thursday prior to another cold front with more thunderstorms. A first glance at next weekend for Saturday in the park shows mostly sunny skies and a high in the middle 80s.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.