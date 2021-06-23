June 23rd PM: Chance of More T-Storms in Nebraska Tonight

Tonight there’s a chance of severe thunderstorms happening with the greatest chance mainly focused in Nebraska near the city of Norfolk. Expect partly cloudy skies with warm & muggy conditions. The low will be 70°.

On Thursday, we’ll have additional isolated showers and thunderstorms with an ongoing Marginal Risk of severe weather. The high temperature will rise up to 89°.

Several rounds of thunderstorms will pass through on Friday with cooler air settling in. The high will dip to 81° on Friday afternoon.

This weekend is going to be great! We’ll have very comfortable temperatures with highs staying right around 80° both Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, there’s a small chance of thunderstorms popping up, but otherwise things should stay quiet.

Sunny and dry weather takes over again next week with seasonal heat. Highs will stick in the middle to upper 80s.