June 23 AM: Hot, sunny conditions return ahead of more showers, thunderstorms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland will see a hot and sunny day today before another round of severe weather possible tomorrow and temperatures staying in the 80s.

Temperatures in Siouxland this morning are ranging in the 60s across the area. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s by this afternoon.

Winds are light from the southeast this morning up to 10 mph. We will continue to see winds coming from the south through the day ahead, but will see winds increase up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that the last of yesterday’s showers and isolated thunderstorms cleared out of eastern Siouxland between 10 and 11 p.m. last night, leaving behind clear skies and mild temperatures.

Forecast highs for today are ranging in the low- to mid-90s by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine mixed in. Be sure to stay on top of hydration and applying sunscreen if you plan to be outside today.

For more details on tonight’s and tomorrow’s incoming storms and possible severe weather, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.