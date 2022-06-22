SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect clear skies and a low of 61°. The wind will drift in from the south at 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and fairly nice, but more humid. The high will be 89°. Southerly winds of 10 to 20 MPH.

Late Thursday night into Friday morning there’s a chance of thunderstorms. Much of Friday is going to be dry with a high of 90°. However, Friday evening through Saturday morning we’ve got another round of thunderstorms likely on the way. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has given a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms on Friday meaning that a couple of them may be able to produce 1+ inch hail or 60+ MPH wind gusts. Something to keep an eye on, but the overall severe weather threat is pretty minimal.

Saturday we should dry out quickly and it’ll be a cooler and more comfortable day. The high tops out at 84°. Sunday should be gorgeous at 79° with lots of sunshine.

We’ll keep sunny skies with a slow burn warming trend next week. Lower 80s Monday, middle 80s Tuesday, and then about 90° on Wednesday. It’ll likely stay on the hotter side as we get into the 4th of July weekend coming up.

