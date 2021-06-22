June 22nd: Hotter Weather Returns with Scattered T-Storm Chances

Tonight we’ll have scattered severe thunderstorms – mainly before 10 PM – and then clearing skies. Large hail between 1.0 and 1.5 inches in diameter, wind gusts of 50 to 70 MPH, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning will be the risks with thunderstorms if they’re able to get going in Siouxland this evening. Once the thunderstorms are done with, we’ll have clearing skies and a low of 60°.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 93°. More strong thunderstorms will be possible overnight. An unsettled pattern is expected with additional rounds of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday as cooler air slides in in waves.

The weekend is going to be pleasant with mostly sunny skies along with highs in the low to mid 80s.

There’s a small chance of thunderstorms on Monday with a high in the upper 70s. Following that disturbance, look for a warm-up to carry us back into the upper 80s as we get close to next weekend.