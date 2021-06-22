June 22 Midday: Strong to severe storms possible this evening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today started off pleasant with sunshine, mild temperatures, and sunny skies; however, this evening may be a different story in the area as Siouxlanders could see strong to severe storms possible this evening.

Temperatures are mild in the 70s across the area with light winds from the south, southwest up to 10 mph. Some areas, such as southwestern Siouxland, are seeing closer to 15 mph winds.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a gradual increase in cloud coverage through the morning hours with a very light isolated shower that moved through the metro area and is now making its way across eastern Siouxland.

Siouxland is sitting under a marginal risk and slight risk, or a “level 1 and level 2” risk for strong to severe storms today/tonight.

Timing out the storms on the stormcast, you can see that isolated storms will start popping up between 4 and 5 p.m. this afternoon and evening. Storms will intensify by about 6 p.m. this evening as they track southeast through the area, including here in the metro area. This round of isolated storms will clear out of southeastern Siouxland around 9 p.m. tonight. However, around this same time, another round of isolated storms will pop up in eastern Siouxland. These storms will move east, southeast, clearing out of eastern Siouxland around 1 a.m. tomorrow morning. Portions of eastern Siouxland may continue to see some light lingering showers until around 3 a.m. tomorrow morning. From there, clouds will gradually clear out of the area as temperatures dip into the low 60s by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be not only sunny, but hot as those 90s return to the area by the afternoon hours. Don’t worry though, we have another round of showers and thunderstorms moving in late Wednesday night into Thursday. We will be keeping a close eye on these storms as well as we could see another round of strong to severe storms in the area on Thursday.

Today, despite the cloudy skies, we are still looking at a high of 86 by this afternoon ahead of the strong to severe possible storms. Tonight we will see gradually clearing across the area, becoming mostly clear, as temperatures dip to a low of 61 by tomorrow morning.

