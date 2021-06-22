June 22 AM: Strong to severe storms possible this evening despite sunshine, warm temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite mostly sunny skies projected for the area, Siouxlanders may have a chance to see strong to severe isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

We have a chance for severe weather tonight and later this week, with relatively seasonal temperatures as highs hover in the 80s through this week and upcoming weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the “chilly” side compared to what we have been feeling. Temperatures are ranging in the 40s and 50s.

Winds are light this morning from the south up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery showed that Siouxland saw clear skies and quiet conditions through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning.

Siouxland is sitting under a marginal risk and slight risk for severe weather this afternoon. This is the equivalent of a level 1 and level 2 risk. We are looking at late afternoon and evening isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The main threats include damaging winds and large hail possible.

Before the isolated storms move in, we will be warm and sunny with forecast highs ranging in the mid to upper 80s across the Siouxland area.

For more details on when and where Siouxland could see strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.