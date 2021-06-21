June 21st PM: Warming Back Up with Slim Storm Chances

Tonight will be very comfortable with mostly clear skies and a low of 51°. Open the windows!

It’ll start to heat back up a bit on Tuesday with an afternoon high of 84° plus a mix of sun & clouds. There’s a shot at thunderstorms happening during the evening and some may be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts forming.

Wednesday should be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 92°.

An unsettled pattern will work through some more thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday with highs dropping back into the 80s. We’ll have seasonal summertime temperatures extend through next week.

