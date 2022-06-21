SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight – following up the longest day of the year for the summer solstice – expect mostly clear skies and a comfortable low temperature of 60°. The wind will push in from the northwest at 5 MPH.

A sunny and beautiful day tomorrow with a high of 90°. The wind will flip from NW to SE at 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday should be partly cloudy and there’ll be a growing chance of thunderstorms transitioning through the afternoon and evening. The high will rise to 92°. Friday’s looking mostly sunny & hot as we make it to 94°.

Saturday morning brings our next chance of thunderstorms and it’ll start to cool off some. The high falls down to 85°. We’ll hold down highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the first few days of next week. It’ll gradually become hotter approaching the 4th of July weekend.

