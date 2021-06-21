June 21: Siouxland kicks off summer with sunshine, pleasant temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today kicks off the first official day of summer and Siouxlanders will be able to enjoy being outside with sunshine, a light breeze, and pleasant temperatures hovering in the 70s by this afternoon.

It’s going to be a pleasant start to the week with end of the week rain chances, and relatively-comfortable temperatures mixed in.

Temperatures Monday morning were on the more mild side, ranging in the 50s across Siouxland.

Winds were light to start the morning off from the north up to 10 mph. Winds may increase up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that Siouxland started off the night with mostly clear skies, but a gradual increase in cloud coverage has made way for a cloudy start to the day and week.

Despite a cloudy start to the day, today’s out the door forecast shows that we will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with pleasant temperatures as they rise to a high of 74.

We will see a gradual warm up before showers and thunderstorms move through the area later this week. Those showers and thunderstorms will once again cool temperatures back down as we head into the weekend.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see just how comfortable temperatures will be this week and when we will see showers and thunderstorms return to the area.