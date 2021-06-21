June 21 Midday: A gradual heat up leads to 90s on the way, end of the week rain chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s officially summer but temperatures are starting on the mild side ahead of a gradual warm up with end of the week rain chances possible.

Temperatures today are more mild in the 60s across with low 70s finally creeping into Siouxland from the south.

Winds are breezy, and will remain breezy throughout the day from the north up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started off on the cloudy side this morning but have gradually become mostly sunny through the morning hours.

The stormcast shows that we are looking at sunshine and mid-70s this afternoon with clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the low 50s tonight. Tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the 80s by the afternoon hours with more sunshine mixed in. Tomorrow afternoon we will see a few clouds move into the area with a chance for some isolated showers and possible thunderstorms stretching from central Siouxland to eastern Siouxland between 4 pm and 11 pm. The overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday, we will continue to see gradual clearing with more sunshine on the way for Wednesday. Wednesday will be our next hottest day with highs in the low- to mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday evening and night we will see a gradual increase in clouds due to possible showers and thunderstorms returning on Thursday.

Despite today being the first official day of summer, we are looking at more mild temperatures with a high of 74, sunny skies, and a breeze mixed in. Tonight will continue to stay mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures dip to a low of 52 by tomorrow morning.

