SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight there’s a tiny chance of a thunderstorm as a cold front works through. Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature will stay very mild with a low of 71° projected in Sioux City. The wind will turn from south to northwest after midnight and blow between 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday is officially the first day of summer and it will bring some morning clouds and clear sunny skies for later in the day. Anticipate a high of 89°. A light NW breeze works through at 10-20 MPH. Wednesday should be mostly sunny and similar with a high of 90°.

Mostly sunny weather on tap for Thursday as we reach up to 94°. Thursday night we’ll have a chance of thunderstorms working through. Friday should deliver more cloud cover and a high of 93°. Small thunderstorm chance assigned to Saturday and it’ll become quite a bit cooler outside with highs in the lower to middle 80s on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

We should see a nice break from the extreme heat beginning this weekend and going into the start of next week, but unfortunately rain chances stay minimal so drought conditions will carry forward.

