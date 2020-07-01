June 2020 Among the Hottest & Driest on Record in Sioux City

We started off the month of June in Sioux City with Record High Temperatures on the 1st (97° surpassing the previous Record of 95° from 2018) and 2nd (99° exceeding the previous Record of 97° from 1934). We stayed on the warmer side of average for 22 of the 30 calendar days in June. The average temperature in Sioux City for June was assessed at 75.9° – that qualifies as the 8th hottest June in about 150 years of weather data for the city.

It also stayed very dry throughout the month of June. The majority of the precipitation that dropped in Sioux City came in one burst of thunderstorms on June 9th when we received 1.06″. Only 1.56″ of rain happened in totality – making it the 9th driest. It’s the lowest rainfall amount for June since the 1980s and we now carry a rainfall deficit of about 4 and a half inches versus what we’d see for precipitation in a typical year.

Some other spots in Siouxland have been luckier with precipitation – lines of strong thunderstorms were triggered during the month. More often than not, thunderstorms dodged around Sioux City limiting accumulations for the metro. The Drought Monitor considers most of Siouxland now to have “Abnormally Dry” conditions which is the least intense of the 5 categories of drought assessment.

Unfortunately, it appears that we won’t be turning the tables on our dry & hot streak. Similar weather is likely to extend through the first half of July with precipitation amounts favored to stay below average and high temperatures staying above average based on climate outlooks.