SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 45° with a few clouds above. The wind will blow from the west at 5 MPH.

Tomorrow should be sunny and pleasant with a high of 79°. Look for a WNW breeze at 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of some showers and thunderstorms – mainly later on into the evening hours. It should be nice & mild again with a high of 77°.

Rounds of rain – and possibly a couple thunderstorms – will pass through during the weekend with the higher rain chance on Saturday versus Sunday. Highs are favored to be in the lower to middle 70s.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s as it stays cooler than average. Another shot at rain lines up next Tuesday.

