June 18th PM: Slight Chance of T-Storms Over Father’s Day Weekend

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with a low of 60°.

On Saturday, expect increasing clouds with a shot at a few showers and thunderstorms occurring toward the evening. It’ll remain warm with an afternoon high of 88°.

For Father’s Day, expect more thunderstorms to happen – mainly in the morning – as the high temperature falls to 85°. There should be some clearing locally during the afternoon, so if you have outdoor plans they should be OK!

Refreshingly cool air takes over early next week with highs in the low to mid 70s on both Monday and Tuesday! Lows should also be in the 40s and 50s, so there’ll be a nice chance to switch off the air conditioner.

We’ll watch temperatures step back upward into the 80s beginning on Wednesday and highs will top off in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Besides a slim chance of showers Tuesday evening as the warmer air slides in, the long term forecast appears to stay pretty dry.